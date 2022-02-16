ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis medical district gets nearly $3 million to further development programs

By Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 8 days ago
The Memphis Medical District Collaborative has received almost $3 million from the Hyde Family Foundation to grow the organization's existing programming and foster further economic development in the neighborhood.

The $2.85 million grant from the Memphis-based philanthropic organization will expand the MMDC's hyper-local programming that provides rent and down payment assistance for district residents and connects people with jobs at the major healthcare providers within the district, including Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Regional One Health and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

MMDC President Rory Thomas said strengthening the medical district can strengthen Memphis as a city and in turn strengthen Shelby County.

Uptown development:Group plans $29 million redevelopment of historic Greyhound complex

“Individually, our programs are impactful, but when layered together they can make significant and long-lasting change," he said.

The Hyde Family Foundation grant is intended to target six main areas over the next three years: clean and safe streets; communication with those who visit, live in, work in or go to school in the district; foster economic development by attracting new and expanding current businesses; hiring and retaining employees for the MMDC's anchor institutions; providing financial incentives for real estate development; and maintaining safe and attractive public spaces.

Pitt Hyde, founder and trustee of the Hyde Family Foundation, said he was confident the MMDC will continue to foster development within the district in the years to come.

“We continue to invest in our partners at the Memphis Medical District Collaborative because of their strong track record of creating a more vibrant, livable neighborhood, expanding housing options, attracting and growing businesses, and preparing residents for jobs at the anchor institutions and beyond,” he said in a release.

Roughly 11,000 people live in the medical district, 60% of whom are Black, and 43% of all households in the district live below the poverty line. Only about 10% of homes are owner-occupied, according to the MMDC.

The Hyde Family Foundation grant comes about two months after the MMDC received $300,000 from the Kresge Foundation for similar efforts.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for the Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

