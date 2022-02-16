Alabama men's basketball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live updates, score

As Alabama men's basketball looks to continue building momentum heading into the SEC tournament in March, it has a rematch on Wednesday.

Mississippi State snuck out a victory in Starkville against Alabama on Jan. 15, and Alabama aims to return the favor win in a 6 p.m. matchup at Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPN2/ESPNU.

Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) has lost five of its past six games. Alabama (16-9, 6-6) is looking to win its third consecutive SEC game.

