Nampa announces construction to close Ustick Road beginning Feb. 21

BOISE, Idaho — Sometimes you make something better by adding to it. Other times by subtracting from it, you know, a little addition by subtraction. Still other times, it's a combo of out with the old, in with the new. The city of Boise is going to be doing...
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash south of Mountain Home. The crash occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Sunday, February 20 on State Highway 51 near milepost 87 in Elmore County. A Ford pickup, driven by a 33-year-old male from Nampa and...
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) voted to accelerate improvements for several major roadways. The four projects are intended to modernize aging infrastructure, improve safety and reduce congestion. Below are details on the approved construction projects:. SH-16, I-84 to U.S. 20/26: $129 million to create a new four-lane...
BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this week, Victoria's Secret released a new campaign empowering women and inspiring social change. Gone are the Victoria’s Secret angels, and instead are 18 models from diverse backgrounds and one of those models is an Idaho native. “It was like a dream come true,...
BOISE, Idaho — Out with the old, in with the new. Ann Morrison Park's 1990's-era raised fountain is scheduled to be removed by the end of this month. Boise Parks and Recreation Department Director Doug Holloway says it has outlived its life expectancy, replacement parts are hard to come by and it's not safe for kids to play in because they could fall out onto the concrete.
NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Nampa School District’s last board clerk earned $8,568 per year. Its next could earn more than eight times that. Under a proposed contract obtained by the Idaho Press for the district’s newly appointed board clerk, Krissy...
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Roaring Springs Water Park will begin construction in March on a seven-phase expansion, that would make it one of the largest waterparks in the country. The waterpark plans to expand onto the 12-acre lot just east of the park, which would increase the size of the existing park by 40% over the next decade.
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Black Community Alliance, a non-profit that preserves and promotes Black culture and community in Idaho, hosted an event on Sunday to educate newcomers and the black community about black history in Idaho and show support for local black-owned businesses. “You know we celebrate Black history...
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) announced a man was taken into custody Friday night after reportedly waving a firearm in the air in downtown Boise. BPD said officers responded to the reports around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the area of N. 8th Street and W. Main Street downtown.
BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday at noon, City of Boise leaders unveiled a new bench at Manitou Park created by blocks from residents' recycled plastics. The city partnered with Los Angeles recycling company, ByFusion, in an attempt to create a zero-emissions recycling process. ByFusion works with the Hefty Energy Bag Program by collecting all of the plastics inside residents' orange bags and turning them into plastic blocks.
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho’s state parks no longer have a “shoulder season” — people are wanting to use them all year round. “People … still want to camp even though there’s a lot of snow on the...
BOISE, Idaho — The non-profit recreation area announced Wednesday morning that their season passes for winter 2022-2023 go on sale beginning Feb. 25 and last until March 6. for its 80th anniversary season. "We look forward to celebrating 80 years of providing recreation and education to the local community,"...
BOISE, Idaho — It is a year of redemption for South Middle School 8th grader Tyler Martineau. "In 6th Grade, I actually crashed in the Dotty Clark," Martineau said. "That really got me angry. I wanted to come back out here and try to get a podium." After the...
KUNA, Idaho — Meta, formerly the Facebook company, announced plans Wednesday to build an $800 million data center in Kuna. “We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our newest data center in Kuna, Idaho. Thank you to all of our partners who helped us move this project forward,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta. “Kuna is a great place to call home and we are committed to investing in the community’s long-term vitality. We look forward to having a strong, fruitful partnership for years to come."
FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain will reopen Saturday, Feb. 19, now that repairs to its primary ski lift are complete, operators of the resort announced Wednesday. Soldier Mountain, located about ten miles from Fairfield, has two chairlifts and a "magic carpet." A mechanical issue last week left Chair 1 inoperable.
BOISE, Idaho — This year is a huge election year in Idaho, with every statewide office, both U.S. House seats, one U.S. Senate seat, and the entire Idaho Legislature up for election in 2022. On top of that, the state's congressional and legislative districts have new boundaries, which change every ten years following the census.
BOISE, Idaho — Hikers and bikers are urged to take care to stay off muddy trails to prevent damage in the Boise foothills. Multiple trails are extremely muddy after about 10 a.m. each morning. Walking or riding across the wet surface can leave deep holes and ruts that are difficult to fix, parks officials say.
BOISE, Idaho — COVID-19 cases in Idaho are trending down, but transmission in the community is still very high. More than 2,000 new cases were reported Thursday alone. Members of the Idaho Board of Health and Welfare met on Thursday and heard from state public health officials who said hospitals are still feeling the pressure from COVID. Even though crisis standards of care have been deactivated, and patient numbers are down, they said illnesses among hospital staff have the capacity "tipping toward the fragile side."
BOISE, Idaho — A House panel heard testimony Wednesday on removing an entire section of Idaho code that has to do with militias and military parades. Under current Idaho code, Section 46-802, it is illegal for a “body of men” to “associate together as a military company or organization” or “parade in public with firearms in any city or town of this state” unless they’re “called into service of the state.”
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) held its weekly media briefing regarding COVID-19 in the Gem State Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Officials said the data is trending down in regards to daily cases, but are still very high when compared to reported cases at the start of the pandemic.
Comments / 0