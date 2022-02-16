Nampa announces construction to close Ustick Road beginning Feb. 21

KUNA, Idaho — Meta, formerly the Facebook company, announced plans Wednesday to build an $800 million data center in Kuna. “We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our newest data center in Kuna, Idaho. Thank you to all of our partners who helped us move this project forward,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta. “Kuna is a great place to call home and we are committed to investing in the community’s long-term vitality. We look forward to having a strong, fruitful partnership for years to come."

