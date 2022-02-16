ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa announces construction to close Ustick Road beginning Feb. 21

 4 days ago
NAMPA, Idaho — The city of Nampa announced that Ustick will be closed between Northside boulevard and Midland boulevard for infrastructure improvements starting Feb. 21....

Related
Fatal crash south of Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash south of Mountain Home. The crash occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Sunday, February 20 on State Highway 51 near milepost 87 in Elmore County. A Ford pickup, driven by a 33-year-old male from Nampa and...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
ITD approves several highway projects throughout Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) voted to accelerate improvements for several major roadways. The four projects are intended to modernize aging infrastructure, improve safety and reduce congestion. Below are details on the approved construction projects:. SH-16, I-84 to U.S. 20/26: $129 million to create a new four-lane...
#Local News#Infrastructure#Uban Construction#Traffic
Ann Morrison Park fountain set to be removed this month

BOISE, Idaho — Out with the old, in with the new. Ann Morrison Park's 1990's-era raised fountain is scheduled to be removed by the end of this month. Boise Parks and Recreation Department Director Doug Holloway says it has outlived its life expectancy, replacement parts are hard to come by and it's not safe for kids to play in because they could fall out onto the concrete.
BOISE, ID
City of Boise unveils new Manitou Park bench created from recycled plastics

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday at noon, City of Boise leaders unveiled a new bench at Manitou Park created by blocks from residents' recycled plastics. The city partnered with Los Angeles recycling company, ByFusion, in an attempt to create a zero-emissions recycling process. ByFusion works with the Hefty Energy Bag Program by collecting all of the plastics inside residents' orange bags and turning them into plastic blocks.
BOISE, ID
Bogus Basin winter 2022-2023 season pass sale Feb. 25 to Mar. 6

BOISE, Idaho — The non-profit recreation area announced Wednesday morning that their season passes for winter 2022-2023 go on sale beginning Feb. 25 and last until March 6. for its 80th anniversary season. "We look forward to celebrating 80 years of providing recreation and education to the local community,"...
Meta to build $800 million data center in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — Meta, formerly the Facebook company, announced plans Wednesday to build an $800 million data center in Kuna. “We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our newest data center in Kuna, Idaho. Thank you to all of our partners who helped us move this project forward,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta. “Kuna is a great place to call home and we are committed to investing in the community’s long-term vitality. We look forward to having a strong, fruitful partnership for years to come."
Idaho Health & Welfare board discusses COVID-19 in the Gem State

BOISE, Idaho — COVID-19 cases in Idaho are trending down, but transmission in the community is still very high. More than 2,000 new cases were reported Thursday alone. Members of the Idaho Board of Health and Welfare met on Thursday and heard from state public health officials who said hospitals are still feeling the pressure from COVID. Even though crisis standards of care have been deactivated, and patient numbers are down, they said illnesses among hospital staff have the capacity "tipping toward the fragile side."
IDAHO STATE
Legislation on militia regulations passes Idaho committee

BOISE, Idaho — A House panel heard testimony Wednesday on removing an entire section of Idaho code that has to do with militias and military parades. Under current Idaho code, Section 46-802, it is illegal for a “body of men” to “associate together as a military company or organization” or “parade in public with firearms in any city or town of this state” unless they’re “called into service of the state.”
IDAHO STATE
