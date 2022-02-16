STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, strong winds set for later Thursday into Friday

Thursday will start off dry and mild, but rain will be heavy and strong winds will come later on.

Highs will be in the 50s during the day with periods of rain and strong winds arriving Thursday night into early Friday.

A high wind watch is in effect for Suffolk County with winds gusts of up to 50 to 60 mph. Rain will be heavy at times with half an inch to three quarters of an inch by Friday.

There will be the slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Rain will end by around 8 a.m. Friday with breezy conditions for the afternoon.

It will be cooler but dry for the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-40s.

The next workweek will start off warmer.