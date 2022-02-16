'Cobra Kai' actor to be inducted into Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame
Dix Hills native and actor Ralph Macchio - who appeared in "The Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai" - is being honored with an induction into the Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame.
