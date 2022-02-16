ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Cobra Kai' actor to be inducted into Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Dix Hills native and actor Ralph Macchio - who appeared in "The Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai" - is being honored with an induction into the Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

