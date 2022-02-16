'Cobra Kai' actor to be inducted into Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame

Family and friends gathered at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Baltic Street Saturday as the street was renamed after a Brooklyn man who was fatally shot. Kenneth Casilla, 20, was an aspiring rapper who was killed in Miami 9 years ago. His mother tells News 12 that her son sent her one last text after he had been kidnapped. His kidnappers then sent her a picture of Casilla’s dead body.

