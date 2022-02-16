Parents skiing at Vermont resort left child alone in car, police say

Parents charged: A New York couple was charged with child cruelty after police said they left their 2-year-old child in a vehicle while they made ski runs. (Ziva_K/iStock )

KILLINGTON, Vt. — Two employees of a Vermont ski resort are accused of cruelty to a child after police said they went skiing and left their 2-year-old child alone in a vehicle, authorities said.

Katelynn Brent, 21, and Cory Ahern, 29, both of nearby Hampton, New York, were arrested by police in Killington and charged with child cruelty after the Feb. 8 incident, WPTZ-TV reported. Brent was also charged with DUI, according to WCAX-TV.

Police said that Brent and Ahern, who are employees at the Killington Mountain Resort & Ski Area, went through the chairlifts 10 times during the day, the television station reported. The couple has ski passes contingent on their employment, according to a news release from the Killington Police Department.

Police stopped the couple as they were leaving the resort, according to WCAX. The child was in the back seat of the vehicle, the television station reported.

Brent initially denied the couple left the child in the car, police said, but later admitted they had, WPTZ reported. The couple said they stopped by the car after every ski run, according to the television station.

The vehicle’s engine was not running, and it was 28 degrees and windy outside that day, according to WCAX. . Archived data from the National Weather Service showed high temperatures in nearby Rutland were around 38 degrees, WPTZ reported.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services were contacted about the charges, according to WCAX.

