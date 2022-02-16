Fuel and Iron debuts hot chicken concept for upcoming food hall in Pueblo

The Fuel and Iron project moved one step closer to opening Tuesday.

Fuel and Iron is a planned food hall slated to open in late summer or early fall this year, showcasing new concepts to help restaurateurs build a following before they go on to open their own brick-and-mortar locations.

Fuel and Iron founders and developers Nathan Stern and Zach Cytryn have a background as commercial developers representing restaurants.

"We worked with a number of restaurants who were working in or coming out of food halls, and we saw the value of food halls in incubating culinary talent, helping them build a customer base, a core team and a following, and giving them that launchpad to open their own brick and mortars," Stern said.

In late 2019, Stern and Cytryn started developing the idea after noticing that there weren't many food halls outside of downtown Denver. Stern said he's loved Pueblo since 2009 when he moved back to Colorado and wanted their first food hall to be located there.

"We didn't want to force it until we found the right site, but then we found the Holmes Hardware Building and it checked all the boxes we're looking for, and we're off to the very slow races," Stern said.

While the food hall will occupy the first floor of the former warehouse and hardware store, the second and third floors will be filled with 28 units of affordable workforce housing, with first priority given to employees at the food hall.

Two popular Pueblo institutions, Solar Roast Coffee and Nick's Dairy Creme, were announced by Fuel and Iron last year. On Tuesday, the food hall showcased the first of five other spots, Diavolo Chicken.

The Diavolo Hot Chicken brand was created by chef Richard Warner and pastry chef Mary Oreskovich.

The two are longtime Pueblo restaurateurs who opened their first restaurant, Steel City Diner, in 1999, followed by Hopscotch bakery, which they have since sold, and Bingo Burger in Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

The Diavolo hot chicken concept featured at Tuesday's event included a Nashville hot chicken sandwich with Saurkraut and pickles on a toasted bun.

Served as a palate cleanser were doughnut holes with a Pueblo chile caramel sauce. While helping to cool down the lingering heat of the chicken, earthy notes of Pueblo chile flavor are prominent in the caramel sauce.

The chicken sandwich is cooked with Pueblo chiles, along with a mix of others. "It's Nashville style, where we impart so much flavor in the brine to begin with, the breading, and the last part that really makes it Nashville style is the hot dip you put it in right before it goes out," Warner said.

"Obviously Pueblo loves their spicy food," the chef said. "Bingo Burger has been a great success because they really enjoy the heat effect."

At Bingo Burger Pueblo and Bingo Burger Colorado Springs, both of which are owned by the couple, diners are given the choice of whether they want their beef with or without Pueblo chiles cooked in. The ratio of those who want peppers to those who don't is about 5-to-1 in favor, Warner said.

While the initial menu for Diavolo will be largely limited to hot chicken sandwiches and doughnuts, with some limited variation, the plan is to eventually expand into their own full store after the initial concept lease is up at Fuel and Iron.

The food hall is holding a series of pop-up events through June. The next concept to be featured on March 15 will be a ramen concept, according to the Fuel and Iron event website.

The Fuel & Iron Food Hall Pop-Up Series is presented by Legacy Bank, a Colorado bank with locations in Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Canon City, Buena Vista, Lamar, Wiley, and Pueblo West.

