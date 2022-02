Whether you prefer them sweet or savoury, waffles are the ultimate weekend brunch staple. Crisp on the outside, cloud-like in the middle, they are the perfect vehicle for piled-up toppings and as good an option for dessert as they are mid-morning.There are dozens of waffle recipes to try, from classic Belgian or buttermilk to red velvet and even low carb, gluten-free iterations – all of which claim to be the best. But your honeycomb-shaped delights can only be as good as the kit with which they are cooked.Waffle makers need to allow for a decent thickness to create deep cavities...

