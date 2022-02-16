ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Carlisle man shot by police identified; officer released from hospital

By George Stockburger, Jeremiah Marshall, James Wesser
 5 days ago

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The subject of a warrant who shot an officer in Cumberland County who died has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a press release, at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 16, North Middleton Township Police responded to the first block of Brittney Drive to serve an arrest warrant to Roger Wayne Ellis, 54, of Carlisle.

Responding officers confirmed that Ellis was inside the house and were able to get consent from the homeowner to enter. When officers identified themselves, police say Ellis refused commands from them.

During this time, police say Ellis showed a handgun and shot at an officer wearing a bulletproof vest from close range. Officers established a perimeter around the home when at that time Ellis exited the home with a handgun and allegedly came towards the officer that he had just shot.

Roger Wayne Ellis

The officer then returned fire and shot Ellis. He was then taken into custody, where he was given aid on site where he died. The officer shot by Ellis shot was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H Major Case Team is currently handling the investigation at this time.

