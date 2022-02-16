Suddenlink announces it will build fiber broadband internet in San Angelo, open second retail store

SAN ANGELO — A battle of the internet providers appears to be brewing in San Angelo after Suddenlink announced it plans to join a growing number of companies offering fiber-optic technology in the Concho Valley.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, a spokesperson for the company said plans were in place to build "a 100% full-fiber broadband network" in six Texas markets, which include San Angelo.

“We look forward to breaking ground on the network this year and, in the meantime, continue to offer our local customers in San Angelo our premier 1 Gigabit broadband service,” said Matt Marino, Executive Vice President of Consumer Services for Altice USA / Suddenlink, in a news release.

Suddenlink aims to compete with Frontier, Vexus fiber internet

Marino's announcement comes months after two companies — Frontier Communications and Vexus Fiber — began installing orange fiber-optic cable through the city.

Officials with the City of San Angelo have said residents may see orange lines being laid in an increasing number of neighborhoods and in front of their properties during that installation process.

"These lines are innerducts that encase and protect the fiber-optic cable. The area being worked on is defined as public right of way, or the area on, below or above a public roadway, highway, street, public sidewalk, alley, waterway or utility easement in which the municipality has an interest," according to a City news release.

"Because these companies have a franchise from the State of Texas, they are permitted to install the innerducts into the right of way," the news release stated.

Suddenlink to open second retail store

In addition to the fiber expansion, Suddenlink announced it will open a second retail store in San Angelo later this year, according to the release.

"The company expects to invest more than $500 million in Texas over the next four years to bring fiber services to the communities it serves throughout the state," according to the release.

The fiber build will be completed in phases over 12 to 24 months, and residents are expected to see more trucks and technicians in the area as fiber is being deployed, a news release stated.

"The build should not cause any disruption to current Suddenlink services, and the company will communicate with customers when they can begin signing up for fiber services," according to the release.

In addition to San Angelo, fiber-optic networks will be built in the Abilene, Amarillo, Bryan-College Station, Lubbock and Tyler areas.

