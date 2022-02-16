ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz vs. Lakers prediction: Visiting Utah the pick

By Raheem Palmer, Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers are headed in completely different directions.

The visiting Jazz are on a six-game win streak while the Lakers are hoping to get back in the win column after losing three straight, including four out of their last five.

While the Lakers were competitive against the Warriors, the close nature of that game felt more indicative of the current state of the Warriors, who were missing Draymond Green and appear tired headed into the NBA All-Star break after losing three of their last four games.

While the Warriors have seen their top-ranked defensive rating (105.6) slip to 23rd the last few weeks (116.9), the Jazz have improved over the last two weeks and are third in defensive rating, allowing just 102.6 points per 100 possessions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HDw4_0eGdAGKU00
Rudy Gobert

The Jazz have welcomed the return of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, and are scoring 124.6 points per 100 possessions, first among NBA teams over this span.

The Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but this simply isn’t a good team, and the Jazz have advantages all over the floor — particularly in the half court, where they have the league’s top-ranked offensive rating (100.8) and are facing a Lakers defense that’s 17th (95.3).

The Lakers are 24th in opponent field-goal percentage at the rim (66.2 percent), an area where the Jazz are second in shooting (70 percent). The Lakers will also struggle to keep up with the Jazz’s 3-point attack and should have a major math problem here given that the Jazz are shooting a league-leading 43.4 percent of their field goals from behind the arc and making the sixth-most (35.2 percent).

The Lakers are just 22nd in offensive rating (109.7), and lineups with James and Davis are scoring only 108.1 points per 100 possessions, which is in the 22nd-percentile among two-man lineups this season. Making matters worse, the Lakers are being outscored by 2.7 points per 100 possessions with their two stars on the floor.

My model makes this game Jazz -6.5, so at -3.5, this line is short. I’ll lay the points with the Jazz by taking them to cover the full game and first half as they should head into the All-Star break flying high with their seventh straight win.

The pick: Jazz -3.5

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Digger Phelps speaks after Juwan Howard incident

Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Utah Jazz#Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Tyrese Maxey Reacted Brilliantly To Isiah Thomas Joking About Not Shaking His Hand After The Rising Stars Game: "This Ain't 1988."

Tyrese Maxey is one of the NBA's most promising stars, having taken the next step in his sophomore season in the league. Now a key contributor for the Philadelphia 76ers, Maxey has doubled his point average from his rookie season, which has led to him being recognized as a potential star in the making across the league. Participating in the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend on Friday night, Maxey looked like he knows he's arrived and is comfortable among the other young talents in the league.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy