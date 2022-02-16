New Meta data center coming to Kuna

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said there were no concrete plans for a summit over Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, after the French president said the two leaders had agreed a meeting in principle. A summit might offer a...
Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada's capital Saturday, retaking control of the streets around the Parliament buildings and appearing to end the siege of Ottawa after three weeks of protests. Protesters, angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions and policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, retreated from the...
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
The former head of a French fashion agency who was under investigation for suspicion of supplying underaged girls to financier Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his prison cell on Saturday. French officials confirmed that Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, was found dead inside his cell and said an inquiry has been...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said late Sunday. The development, announced in a statement by the Élysée Palace after Macron spoke to each leader...
A 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was mourned Sunday after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night. Another officer was injured. Dive teams have been in the water all day searching for clues about what caused the helicopter to crash. Home security video captured the police helicopter spinning out of control, hitting the water and almost instantly sinking in Newport Beach.
The U.S. has warned the United Nations that it believes Russia has plans to kill large numbers of critics, dissidents and "vulnerable populations" in Ukraine or send them to camps after an expected invasion. The Kremlin denied the report on Monday, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling it an “absolute...
Donald Trump's new social media app started a gradual rollout late Sunday and should be "fully operational" by late March, potentially raising the former president's profile more than a year after he was banned by major platforms. "This week, we will begin to roll out to people on the Apple...
