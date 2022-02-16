ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Head-On Collison Today West of Dyersville, IA Seriously Injures 3

By Ken Peiffer
 3 days ago
3 people were seriously injured in a 2-vehicle accident just before 7am this morning 3 miles west of Dyersville, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year old Jacob Ahlers of Greeley, Iowa was eastbound on Highway 20 when his SUV went...

