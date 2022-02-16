ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Couple pleads not guilty to charges of abusing, killing 11-year-old grandson in Scottsdale

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9hLU_0eGd9kbu00

Stephanie Davis, the grandmother of 11-year-old Chaskah Davis Smith — who died after he was found unresponsive at a hotel in Scottsdale on Jan. 30 — and her husband, Thomas Desharnais, pleaded not guilty to charges related to the child's death during a court hearing on Tuesday.

A grand jury indicted each with one count of first-degree homicide, nine counts of child abuse and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. Both entered a not-guilty plea on all charges during an arraignment hearing.

During the hearing Davis’ voice was shaky and it broke at a point. Desharnais had his head down most of the time, according to video of the hearing obtained by The Arizona Republic.

Desharnais, 33, is being held on a $1.5 million cash bond, and Davis, 51, is being held on a $3.5 million cash bond.

The couple's next appearance in court will be March 29 for a pretrial conference. Their trial was assigned for Oct. 11, although it is common for homicide trials to be pushed back.

The boy and his brother were severely abused, court records say

Authorities received a medical call Jan. 30 about a non-responsive person and headed to the Extended Stay America hotel near Old Town Scottsdale in the area of Goldwater Boulevard and Osborn Road. Police said they found Chaskah Davis Smith with "significant injuries" and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Court documents revealed the boy and his brother were severely abused. Both children had multiple wounds and bruises on their bodies. The "injuries are severe and are in various stages of healing and scarring," according to court documents.

The unnamed surviving brother was placed in foster care.

A vigil with 20 to 30 people was held Feb. 6 for Chaskah Davis Smith in front of the Scottsdale hotel where he lived. They laid electric lights and posters along a fence and talked to each other about what happened.

Posters included sayings such as "You Are Free Now" and "RIP Sweet Boy." Cards with little written messages on them lined the fence as well.

Resources for Arizonans experiencing domestic violence include:

  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)
  • Phoenix.gov/DomesticViolence
  • Chrysalis: 602-944-4999, noabuse.org.
  • Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence: 602-279-2980.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden vow to alienate Putin as 'pariah' faces challenges

President Biden on Thursday vowed to make Russian President Vladimir Putin a pariah among the international community, with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine drawing wide condemnation for blowing up an international order meant to ensure peace in the wake of World War II. But that condemnation wasn’t universal. The...
POTUS
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

President Biden has decided who he will be nominating to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer , multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. The news outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Domestic Violence#Goldwater#The Extended Stay America
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy