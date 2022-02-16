ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Parents skiing at Vermont resort left child alone in car, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qU4yu_0eGd9Sfi00
Parents charged: A New York couple was charged with child cruelty after police said they left their 2-year-old child in a vehicle while they made ski runs. (Ziva_K/iStock )

KILLINGTON, Vt. — Two employees of a Vermont ski resort are accused of cruelty to a child after police said they went skiing and left their 2-year-old child alone in a vehicle, authorities said.

Katelynn Brent, 21, and Cory Ahern, 29, both of nearby Hampton, New York, were arrested by police in Killington and charged with child cruelty after the Feb. 8 incident, WPTZ-TV reported. Brent was also charged with DUI, according to WCAX-TV.

Police said that Brent and Ahern, who are employees at the Killington Mountain Resort & Ski Area, went through the chairlifts 10 times during the day, the television station reported. The couple has ski passes contingent on their employment, according to a news release from the Killington Police Department.

Police stopped the couple as they were leaving the resort, according to WCAX. The child was in the back seat of the vehicle, the television station reported.

Brent initially denied the couple left the child in the car, police said, but later admitted they had, WPTZ reported. The couple said they stopped by the car after every ski run, according to the television station.

The vehicle’s engine was not running, and it was 28 degrees and windy outside that day, according to WCAX. . Archived data from the National Weather Service showed high temperatures in nearby Rutland were around 38 degrees, WPTZ reported.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services were contacted about the charges, according to WCAX.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Twenty-one-year-old SUNY Potsdam student fatally shot in rural New York, authorities say

POTSDAM, N.Y. — A 21-year-old college student was shot and killed in northern New York near her university's campus, according to authorities. Elizabeth Howell, a senior at SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music, was identified as the victim of the shooting, which took place Friday in the village of Potsdam, located about 200 miles north of Albany, according to New York State Police.
POTSDAM, NY
WHIO Dayton

1 arrested after OVI crash in Darke Co. Sunday

PALESTINE — Police have arrested one man after a crash in Palestine Sunday night. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office issued a release saying crews responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Main Street around 9:19 p.m. Initial investigations found a red 2002 Pontiac Grand Am...
PALESTINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Accidents
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
City
Killington, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Killington, VT
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into telephone pole in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Crews responded to a car that had crashed into a telephone pole at the 3000 block of Dayton Germantown Pike Road in Germantown. A call for the accident came in around 5:34 p.m. according to Montgomery County Dispatch. Dispatch said that medics were dispatched to the scene...
GERMANTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dui#Ski Resort#Wptz Tv#Wcax Tv#Killington Resort#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Greek island

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greek emergency workers rescued a Belarussian truck driver Sunday from a burning ferry off the island of Corfu and found the body of a Greek truck driver as they combed the wreckage for missing passengers. The discoveries left 10 people still unaccounted for.
ACCIDENTS
WHIO Dayton

1 in custody after Darke County traffic stop

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County deputies seized 20 grams of methamphetamine and arrested a man after a traffic stop in Greenville. On Feb. 19 Darke County deputies were on patrol when they saw a car in the 7600 block of Greenville Celina road and observed suspicious activity, according to a release by Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Americus Australis’ opal sells for nearly $144K at Alaska auction

JUNEAU, Alaska — A brick-like gem billed as one of the largest opals ever found was sold for $143,750 during an auction in Alaska on Sunday. The “Americus Australis,” which weighs 11,855.28 carats, had a final gavel price of $125,000 at the Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals sale. It rose to its final amount after a buyer’s premium was applied, according to the auction house website.
WHIO Dayton

NYC mom takes down man who punched her 4-year-old in Times Square

NEW YORK — A family outing in Times Square took a dark turn Thursday after a man punched Raphaela Rivera’s 4-year-old son, Angel, in the head. “I turn around, and the baby is screaming and crying. And I said, ‘What happened?’ My daughter said, ‘That guy right there hit him,’” Rivera told WLNY.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
60K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy