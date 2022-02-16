ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. sues Missouri over law reining in federal gun laws

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awINS_0eGd8dT200
The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen at FBI headquarters before a news conference by FBI Director Christopher Wray on the U.S Justice Department's inspector general's report regarding the actions of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to prevent Missouri from enforcing a state law that aims to invalidate many federal firearms laws.

Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act, which was signed into law in June, prohibits local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal gun laws.

"This act impedes criminal law enforcement operations in Missouri," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "The United States will work to ensure that our state and local law enforcement partners are not penalized for doing their jobs to keep our communities safe."

Federal law enforcement agencies within the state report that enforcement of federal firearms laws in Missouri has grown more difficult since the law became effective, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 49

Not Happening
5d ago

Those who stand against the bill of rights should find a new country to ruin . This one is getting ready to squish them like the cockroaches they are .

Reply
35
TNCompCon
5d ago

So they’re going to sue a state for confirming their intent to stand with the letter of the constitution but not going to sue states and cities for flagrantly defying federal immigration laws by declaring themselves sanctuaries for law breakers? The DOJ is nothing but a leftist hit squad in suits.

Reply
24
Jason Brown
5d ago

federal gun law? there's so many of them stashed away already that doesn't even matter for some of us #MISSOURISTRONG. believe it or not we the people have the right to bare arms , protect ourselves and property.

Reply(2)
11
Related
BBC

California firearms: City rules gun owners must have liability cover

Gun owners in the California city of San Jose will soon be required to take out liability insurance against gun injuries or accidents, if landmark legislation is given final approval. It will be the first time anywhere in the US that people will be compelled to purchase coverage for their...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
WZDX

Yes, anyone could carry a gun without a permit if HB44 bill is passed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Opposition to a proposed bill in Alabama has gained traction. It’s HB44, which would allow a person to carry a concealed weapon, but without a permit. On Tuesday the Alabama Sheriff’s Association, law enforcement, and other organizations were at the Alabama State House to voice their concerns about safety if this bill goes through.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
WDAM-TV

Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Across Mississippi, thousands of people with health conditions are hoping to obtain medical marijuana once it becomes available later this year. On Wednesday, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was made official. With it, comes several policies and regulations put in place by state lawmakers. However, some regulations are out of their hands.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
104.5 KDAT

A New Gun Law In Iowa Could Become A Reality

Over the last few years, a topic that seems to be gaining attention is whether or not employers can have policies that restrict employees from having guns in their vehicles in company parking lots. A law prohibiting these policies has passed an initial review in the Iowa Senate. “The employee,...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Gun Laws#U S Justice Department#The Justice Department
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

AOC tells Schumer to make Sinema's life 'as difficult as possible' after moderate who killed Build Back Better and Biden's voting rights plan complained Senate votes were too slow

Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday, calling on party leadership to make her life as difficult as possible - highlighting the bitter divide among Democrats over their direction. Sinema has become a hate figure for the left of the party for blocking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

323K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy