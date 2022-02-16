ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Relief could be on way for northern Minnesota businesses hit hard by fires, border restrictions

By Margaret Stevens
state.mn.us
 3 days ago

The pandemic and wildfires last summer were especially devastating to businesses in northern Minnesota, as they count on Canadians, border travelers and the normally busy summer season for their success. Helping businesses in that region recover economically is the aim of HF2811. It would appropriate $15 million in fiscal...

www.house.leg.state.mn.us

