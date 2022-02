If you work as one of over 20,000 direct support workers in Maine, you can expect to receive a bonus to trickle in as soon as this week according to a report by Fox Bangor. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced they have plans to begin distributing $116,000,000 that will come from Mainecare to provide bonuses and funds to allow for providers of home and community based services to fill vacancies, and also offer recruitment bonuses to help fill the rosters needed to provide care for others.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO