The freedom-loving crowd wants to severely limit what books are available to children

 2 days ago

For the last several years, I have witnessed incessant cries for unfettered freedom. Freedom to assemble without restraint, freedom to be crude, freedom to visit public places unmasked...

Anchorage Daily News

Mom files complaint with Tennessee school claiming students got lesson on ‘how to torture a Jew’

After school one day last week, Juniper Russo’s 13-year-old daughter came home and confided in her mother: “I don’t feel safe in Bible class anymore,” she said. The Jewish teen from Chattanooga, Tenn., said her Bible history teacher wrote on the board the transliteration of the Hebrew name for God, a word not traditionally uttered by Jewish people.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Voices: If the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, my kids will have a school life tragically similar to mine

2008 was a whirlwind year. The economy was in meltdown, America was on the cusp of electing its first Black president and I was graduating high school. Of course, we did elect Barack Obama that year, with my home state of Florida helping to put him over the top. In that same election, Florida voters also decided to deny people like me the right to marry whom we loved — in essence, making us second-class citizens. That was Amendment 2, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman (and is still in the Florida Constitution).That was...
POLITICS
State
Tennessee State
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
Washington Times

What about the children! Parents fume as states drop mask mandates but not in schools

Governors are suddenly dropping mask mandates, but not fast enough for fed-up parents who are demanding the face-covering requirements in schools end now. The governors of California, New York and Illinois plan to end indoor mask mandates this month but excluded schools, leaving millions of children stuck wearing masks despite mounting frustration of parents and educators.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Morning Call

Family that sued East Penn schools over lessons on white privilege, systemic racism, Black Lives Matter could get $45,000 under settlement

A Macungie family who claimed lessons at Emmaus High School on white privilege, systemic racism, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement were anti-Christian, discriminatory and violated their children’s religious rights would get a $45,000 settlement under a proposed agreement filed in federal court. East Penn School District solicitor Marc Fisher said the school board is set to ...
EMMAUS, PA
NPR

How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence

Photos showing the lynchings of African Americans in the 19th and early 20th century are some of the most troubling records of the racist history of the United States. But these black-and-white photographs are what filmmaker Christine Turner chose to focus on for her new documentary, Lynching Postcards: 'Token Of A Great Day'.
VISUAL ART
San Francisco Chronicle

What white Americans need to learn from Germany about handling our brutal history of racism

In 1938, only days after Kristallnacht, a night when the Nazis destroyed synagogues and stores and murdered Jews, my mother and grandfather fled Germany for the safety of the United States. Other family members and friends were not so lucky. My mother already had U.S. visas in place that made her escape possible. Those who didn’t have permission to travel stayed behind — and were killed in the Holocaust.
SOCIETY
Wyoming News

Resistance and revolts: 5 significant uprisings by enslaved people in US history

The framing of slavery in American history textbooks long conveyed enslaved people as individuals in passive acquiescence of their stations in life, or worse: claiming enslaved people were sad when slavery in the U.S. ended. Even today, central aspects of American slavery are not being taught in middle and high school, according to a 2018 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center, with many of these dated, offensive stereotypes still perpetuated. In fact, enslaved people planned and carried out hundreds of uprisings while slavery was legal—not to mention performing countless everyday acts of resistance and rebellion. ...
ADVOCACY
Upworthy

Black woman digging for her roots discovers father's segregated schoolhouse decaying in Virginia woods

When Kimberly Morris began working on a book about her family going all the way back to when her ancestors were enslaved in the 1800s, she had no idea she was on track to uncover an incredible piece of history. The genealogy hobbyist's search for her roots led her to a dilapidated wooden, one-room schoolhouse in the woods of Virginia's Caroline County that has been reclaimed by Mother Nature in the years since her father attended the school. "This is my family's history," Morris told The Washington Post about the over a century old small abandoned building with a torn-up floor, precarious roof and missing windows.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

