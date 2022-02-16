Loan relief granted to students misled by for-profit DeVry

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "Higher interest rates may mean some good news for savers, but probably not right away," said Ann Carrns in The New York Times. Starting in March, the Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising rates to stave off rising inflation, and subsequent rate hikes could continue from there. "But deposit rates paid to savers will probably rise at a much slower pace, analysts say." Why? Because banks are so "flush with cash" they won't feel the pressure to attract more deposits. That's unfortunate for many savers who were hoping to close "the gap between the rates for depositors and inflation." Currently, the average rate paid on a basic savings account insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is just 0.06 percent.

