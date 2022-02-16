Our misrepresentation in Congress

Thomas Massie has done it.
It took nearly two years of batting back competition from hordes of right-wing commentators and conservative lawmakers, but the Republican from Kentucky appears to have devised the single dumbest take on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed nearly a million Americans. He tweeted it out on Wednesday.
“Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll?” Massie wrote.
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2022
Massie neglects to mention that Medicare generally benefits Americans aged...
