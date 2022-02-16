Road work set to begin on Mt. Royal Blvd in Hampton Township

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT announced earlier this week that road work will begin on Mt. Royal Boulevard (Route 4019) in Hampton Township, Allegheny County, on Thursday, Feb. 17.

It’s a project neighbors in the area said could not come soon enough.

First, there was a hole, said neighbor Michael Pavolko, “(Their) solution seemed to be putting a metal plate (over it).”

Then there was a noise, said neighbor Diane Gizzi, “It would make so much noise, people would be like, ‘Well, what is that?’”

After months of phone calls, neighbors were relieved that Mt. Royal Boulevard would be fixed between Duncan Avenue and Park View Lane.

“We were calling constantly, the neighbors over there, myself, and the ones across the street,” said Gizzi.

Pavolko added that he was pointed in different directions each time he called.

“It wasn’t the sewers problem, it wasn’t the contractor’s problem. No one wanted to take accountability,” said Pavolko.

“I’m more relieved. Frankly, I thought it was a safety hazard,” said Pavolko.

Pavolko added that he believed the large pothole right outside of his home that went unfixed for months delayed the sale of his house.

“It was just a reminder that not only is your house located next to a road, but is the township going to maintain it?” said Pavolko.

PennDOT announced the road would be closed to fix drainage issues for about a month, impacting traffic. But neighbors we spoke with were willing to put safety over convenience.

“We just have to go up the block and make a right or a left and get over to Route 8. It’s not that big of a deal,” said Gizzi.

While there are concerns about traffic and delays, many simply want the road fixed the right way once and for all.

“If it opens up again and we have to listen to that noise shake whole neighborhood wake you up from sleeping,” said Gizzi.

