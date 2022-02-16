Rantoul City Schools cancels after-school activities for Thursday
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul City Schools announced on Wednesday that, with one exception, the district is canceling all after-school activities on Thursday.
The ExPLORES, DREAMM, and DMBGC programs are all included in the cancelations.
The one exception is the JW Eater band concert scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The district said it will make a final decision on the concert at noon on Thursday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0