Rantoul, IL

Rantoul City Schools cancels after-school activities for Thursday

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul City Schools announced on Wednesday that, with one exception, the district is canceling all after-school activities on Thursday.

The ExPLORES, DREAMM, and DMBGC programs are all included in the cancelations.

The one exception is the JW Eater band concert scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The district said it will make a final decision on the concert at noon on Thursday.

#Dreamm#Dmbgc
WCIA

WCIA

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

