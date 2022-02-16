Rantoul City Schools cancels after-school activities for Thursday

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul City Schools announced on Wednesday that, with one exception, the district is canceling all after-school activities on Thursday.

The ExPLORES, DREAMM, and DMBGC programs are all included in the cancelations.

The one exception is the JW Eater band concert scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The district said it will make a final decision on the concert at noon on Thursday.

