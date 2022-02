ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Frontline workers were excited when the divided legislature struck a deal to pass bonuses for them. That promise came last summer, but today, still no checks. “Morale is at its lowest. This is exactly what we need,” said Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, told a House committee Wednesday, echoing calls of other workers who testified. “Can you just imagine what we feel like when I had to tell [nurses] over and over again ‘it hasn’t been solved, it hasn’t been solved.'” Republicans and Democrats have been at odds over who should qualify and for...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO