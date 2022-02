- Sites commemorating Black history: 13 (3 with state significance, 1 with national significance) - Winks Panorama (Pinecliffe) - Fort Lyon (Las Animas) - Ford, Barney L., Building (Denver) In the early 1920s, entrepreneur Obrey Wendell “Winks” Hamlet decided to open a lodge where the Black middle class could enjoy leisure time and experience the outdoors with their loved ones. Wink’s Lodge, also referred to as Wink’s Panorama, soon became a go-to destination for Black travelers and the Black elite such as Lena Horne, Zora Neale Hurston, and Duke Ellington. The lodge held significance as being a rare mountain destination experience during a time of unrest. Hamlet managed the lodge until his death in 1965, and Wink’s Panorama closed soon after.

