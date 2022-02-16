ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

‘Not completely COVID-19’s fault’: Here’s why there’s a wet cat food shortage

By Gina Marini
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNGqV_0eGd3wk800

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Supply chain issues have been wreaking havoc at stores for some time now, and cat owners are the latest to feel their impact.

There’s currently a nationwide shortage of cans of wet cat food, according to Dr. Farbod Farhadi, an associate professor of business at Roger Williams University.

“This time, it’s not completely COVID-19’s fault,” Farhadi said.

He said the United States is one of the biggest importers of aluminum from China, where a manufacturing plant had to shut down late last year.

“There was an accident in one of the — like a major accident — in one of the aluminum production manufacturing factories in China,” Farhadi explained.

That accident combined with an increase in pet ownership and a shift by some businesses (like breweries) to using aluminum cans has greatly increased demand and caused the shortage.

“People are using more and there’s less production, and then there was that accident in China, so all together caused this shortage,” Farhadi said.

Stop & Shop spokesperson Caroline Medeiros confirmed to 12 News that the supermarket chain is seeing a shortage.

“Like other retailers, Stop & Shop is seeing supply challenges with pet food, specifically wet cat food,” she wrote in an email. “The challenges are caused by a surge in demand over the last 18 months, as well as raw material shortages, including aluminum, which is used to make the cans.”

It’s unclear at this time how long the shortage will last, according to Farhadi. If you’re having a problem finding wet cat food, he suggested talking to your veterinarian about possible alternatives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 9

Matthew Kucharski
3d ago

Another prime example of why the United States should be producing and manufacturing items in its own country and stop having it done in other countries. Plus I have a 20 year old cat that only eats wet food.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

TD Garden to drop vaccination policy

BOSTON (WPRI) — The TD Garden in Boston is dropping it’s vaccination policy. Beginning Monday, Feb. 21, people will not need to show proof of vaccination to attend events at the Garden. The city mask mandate will continue to be in effect, requiring all guests two years old and over to wear a mask at […]
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Providence, RI
Lifestyle
City
East Providence, RI
East Providence, RI
Health
WPRI 12 News

Boston lifts proof of vaccination requirement for businesses

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the city will no longer require patrons and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor locations to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The change takes effect immediately. Wu pointed to public health data released Friday showing Boston has a 4% community positivity rate, a nearly 91% […]
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Food Shortage#Covid#Cat Owners#Roger Williams University#Stop Shop
WPRI 12 News

19 years since Station Nightclub fire

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday, Feb. 20, marked the 19th anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire. The tragedy has left lasting scars on hundreds of families. 100 people were killed and more that 200 others were injured in a night that Rhode Island will never forget. In Memoriam: Victims of the Station Nightclub Fire » […]
WEST WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WPRI 12 News

Time-lapse video captures snow squalls in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The snow arrived quickly and only lasting for a short period of time in our area Saturday night. A time-lapse view from a 12 News live camera shows the Newport Bridge and other buildings in the City by the Sea disappearing as the snow squalls came through.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Oneida County COVID-19 update, February 18

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its first weekly COVID-19 update since the end of daily briefings occurred last week. The numbers shown below are from February 11th through February 17th. 572 new positive cases, 56,283 total. 2/11: 109 2/12: 46 2/13: 50 2/14: 72 2/15: 133 2/16: 89 2/17:  73 952 […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy