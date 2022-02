Liverpool FC welcome Norwich to Anfield for this afternoon’s Premier League match. The Reds all but secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at the San Siro over Inter Milan.And now Jurgen Klopp will be eager to pull Man City back into a title race, with a win here able to bring them to within six points of Pep Guardiola’s side.Follow the 3pm Premier League scores LIVE!Norwich were thrashed 4-0 by City last weekend and will likely see this game as a bonus match in their bid to beat the drop.Here’s everything you need to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO