American Horror Story arrived. Then came Veep. Legion and Ballers followed soon after, with The Flight Attendant close behind. Those TV shows all originally filmed outside of California but relocated after being granted tax breaks. Since 2015, 28 TV shows have moved to California from other locales at least in part because of financial incentives aimed at halting the steady march of productions fleeing Hollywood in favor of areas with more cost-effective tax credits. The incentives attracted Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul to New Mexico, Jurassic World and Now You See Me to Louisiana, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO