Crime Stoppers: Police asking for info in two cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in two cases this week, both regarding requests for information.

CASE ONE

Lansing Police are asking if you can help identify a subject involved in a shooting on the 3400 block of South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.









The incident occurred during the early evening hours of Feb. 6 . If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

David Kesslet

CASE TWO

On Oct. 6th, 2020 the Lansing Police Department arrived at the 3600 block of Donald Street following reports of a shooting.

Officers found 31-year-old David Kessler lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Kessler was taken to a local hospital and was eventually pronounced dead.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

