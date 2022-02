New England shares more than just a name with England. We also share a rich industrial heritage. In the 19th century, British designs for water-powered mills were installed in Massachusetts, creating jobs and driving prosperity in mill towns like Lowell, Lawrence and Pittsfield. In the early 20th century, Rolls-Royce established a manufacturing plant in Springfield to take advantage of the city’s world-class advanced manufacturing sector. It was the only place outside Britain where the iconic luxury cars were ever made.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO