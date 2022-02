Burnley breathed life into their Premier League survival bid as an 11-game winless run in the top-flight was brought to an emphatic end with a 3-0 victory at Brighton. The Clarets kicked off at the Amex Stadium eight points from safety and bottom of the table after Newcastle's draw at West Ham but were inspired to a first league win since October 30 when striker Wout Weghorst opened his account for the club on 21 minutes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO