Muskegon County, MI

One dead, four injured in Muskegon County crash between pickup and car

By John Tunison
 4 days ago
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- An 18-year-old woman died and four others were inured in a crash between a pickup and car in Egelston Township. State police said the...

The Saginaw News

Chesaning fire leaves 71-year-old man dead

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI - A 71-year-old man is dead after a fire engulfed a home early Sunday morning in Chesaning, according to a news release from Michigan State Police Tri-City Post. At roughly 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Saginaw County dispatch received a call about a structure fire on the 1500 block...
CHESANING, MI
The Flint Journal

Sanilac County teen taken to hospital after crashing truck into water-filled ditch

SANILAC COUNTY, MI—One person has been taken to the hospital after crashing their vehicle into a water-filled ditch Thursday, Feb. 17. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said central dispatch received a 911 call at 11:20 a.m. from someone who said a vehicle had gone into a ditch that was full of water. The driver of the crashed vehicle was outside of the vehicle at the time of the call, the sheriff’s office said.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
MLive

10 people displaced in Holland apartment fire

HOLLAND, MI -- An apartment building fire in Holland displaced 10 people and fire officials said a cat was missing. The fire happened just before 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at 440 Stratford Way. Holland firefighters said they responded to the building, containing four units, after receiving a report of...
HOLLAND, MI
The Ann Arbor News

$500 reward offered for information about dog found frozen to death in cage

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animal cruelty investigators are offering a cash reward for information from the public after a dog was found frozen to death in a cage. With donations provided by concerned individuals, the Humane Society of Huron Valley is now offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the prosecution of the person, or persons, responsible for the death of a dog found Feb. 13 in a cage frozen to the ground near Ypsilanti Township’s Village Grove Apartments.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
#Traffic Accident
MLive

Downed power line blocks Seaway Drive in Muskegon area

NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police say Seaway Drive is blocked at Grand Haven Road in Norton Shores because of a downed power line. Norton Shores police issued an advisory at about 11:10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, asking motorists to find an alternative route. Police said the power line was blocking...
NORTON SHORES, MI
The Saginaw News

Multiple crews contain warehouse fire in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - Crews battled a large commercial fire Friday night at a carpet warehouse in Bay County, braving high winds, snow and frigid temperatures. The Monitor Township Fire Department got the call about the structure fire at Supreme Floor Covering warehouse at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Male arrested after armed robbery at Kalamazoo Dunham’s store; police still searching for female suspect

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of helping rob Dunham’s Sports Store was arrested. A male and female entered Dunham’s, 5474 W. Main St. in Oshtemo Township, around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. They forced a worker into a bathroom at gunpoint and stole the keys to the gun counter, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Indiana man, 67, arrested in 1987 killing of Southwest Michigan woman during break-in

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – An Indiana man was arrested Thursday in the murder of a Niles-area woman, almost exactly 35 years after she was killed. A 67-year-old man from South Bend was arrested Feb. 17, for the murder of Roxanne Leigh Wood, according to a news release from the Michigan State Police. She was 30 when she was found dead in her Niles area home on Feb. 20, 1987.
NILES, MI
MLive

MLive

