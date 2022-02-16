Biffy Clyro announces new documentary ‘Cultural Sons of Scotland,’ premiering next week

MGM-owned cable network Epix has announced a new documentary series called Women Who Rock, Deadline reports. Women Who Rock will reportedly include interviews with Kate Pierson of the B-52s, Nancy Wilson of Heart, Mavis Staples, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Sheila E, Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, and more. The four-part docuseries will be directed and executive produced by journalist and former Pitchfork editor Jessica Hopper. Additional executive producers include menswear designer John Varvatos (who converted CBGB into a store for his brand in 2008), Derik Murray, and Rachel Brill. The series will be produced by Network Entertainment. A release date for the project has not yet been announced.
Comments / 0