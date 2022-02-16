Biffy Clyro announces new documentary ‘Cultural Sons of Scotland,’ premiering next week

Ahead of the release of ninth album FTHC this Friday (February 11), Frank Turner has shared one final single, The Resurrectionists. Following the previously-released songs The Gathering, Miranda, Haven't Been Doing So Well, Non Serviam and A Wave Across A Bay, The Resurrectionists showcases another side to the record, as well as featuring a typically awesome cameo from Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro. Towards the end of the punk rock stomper, Simon joins in on gang vocals, yelling along to the glorious closing lyrics: 'We're all just kids let loose into the world / Waiting for someone to explain the rules / Unsupervised, unhappy and uncool / We're all just kids and that's all.'

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO