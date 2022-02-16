ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biffy Clyro announces new documentary ‘Cultural Sons of Scotland,’ premiering next week

Cover picture for the articleBiffy Clyro has announced a new documentary called Cultural Sons of Scotland. The film, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video next Friday, February 25, tells the...

Kerrang

Frank Turner releases The Resurrectionists featuring Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil

Ahead of the release of ninth album FTHC this Friday (February 11), Frank Turner has shared one final single, The Resurrectionists. Following the previously-released songs The Gathering, Miranda, Haven't Been Doing So Well, Non Serviam and A Wave Across A Bay, The Resurrectionists showcases another side to the record, as well as featuring a typically awesome cameo from Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro. Towards the end of the punk rock stomper, Simon joins in on gang vocals, yelling along to the glorious closing lyrics: 'We're all just kids let loose into the world / Waiting for someone to explain the rules / Unsupervised, unhappy and uncool / We're all just kids and that's all.'
Simon Neil
guitar.com

How Biffy Clyro’s guitar tech Richard Pratt made Dave’s BRIT Awards flamethrower guitar actually playable

Richard ‘Churd’ Pratt is perhaps best known to Guitar.com readers as the man behind the excellent Gone Fishing Effects, as well as the guitar technician for Biffy Clyro. But three weeks ago, he was called upon to take a break from building pedals and Biffy Clyro, for something a little more incendiary. Pratt was the man behind the flamethrower guitars played by Dave and his guitarist at last week’s BRIT Awards, which closed out the awards show by blasting metres-long bouts of flame from their headstocks during a performance of In The Fire.
MUSIC
