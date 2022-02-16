Accomplished alumn named new Mater Dei president

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, Mater Dei made a big announcement that will have impacts on the surrounding community. The school announced Dan Niemeier, a 1980 Mater Dei graduate, will take over as president starting April 4.

School officials tell Eyewitness News about Dan Niemeier’s background, including how it plays into his new role as president. Mater Dei says along with his extensive management background, Niemeier has also been very involved in the Evansville-area Catholic community.

After graduating from Mater Dei, Niemeier earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University and a master’s degree in industrial management from the University of Southern Indiana. School officials say he is currently completing studies for the Diocese of Evansville’s Permanent Diaconate at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, and is scheduled for ordination later this year.

In addition to over three decades worth of managerial experience at Mead Johnson Nutrition, Niemeier worked alongside his son as Director of Facilities for Azzip Pizza. His son Brad founded the business and Niemeier managed the design and build-out of nine new restaurants in five years before joining the staff at Resurrection.

Niemeier joins Mater Dei from Resurrection Parish in Evansville, where he has served as Director of Operations. His role focused on supporting the pastor and school principal in managing the spiritual, physical, financial and personnel resources of the parish.

“I am blessed and honored to serve as the next President of Mater Dei High School,” says Niemeier. “I look forward to working with our dedicated staff, parents, parishes and supporters to build on our Catholic tradition of developing faith-filled and talented members of our community and beyond.”

Mater Dei tells us Niemeier has also been inducted into the Diocese of Evansville Bruté Society. He starts his new role as school president April 4.

