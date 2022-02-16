Chicago Snowfall Projections

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Wisconsin, but the coming days could see some chaotic weather across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana as fog, freezing rain and thunderstorms could all occur to start the new work week. The winter weather advisory has been issued for most counties in...
Chicago-area residents will wake up Sunday to temperatures that are already warmer than Saturday’s frigid high, and readings will continue to climb along with wind speeds throughout the day. According to forecast models, high temperatures Sunday will be above normal for this time of year, climbing into the 40s...
Calling all Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle runners. If you're looking to register, the race is offering a special discount this President's Day. Beginning Monday, registration for the in-person 8K Run will be $40 through 11:59 p.m. CT. For those who don't make it in time, you can also use...
A massive extra-alarm fire has damaged multiple businesses in Chicago's Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Fire officials said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Richmond. Flames could be seen consuming the Ultimate Ninjas facility, a gym inspired by the TV...
