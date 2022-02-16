Gun found in student’s backpack at Kirkwood High School

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood High School student was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a gun was found in the student’s backpack, the school confirmed.

Administrators were notified that the student had a gun in school, so they searched the student’s backpack and found the weapon.

At no time was the gun taken out of the backpack nor was anyone threatened, according to school officials.

The school said it will follow the district’s discipline policy. The gender, age, and class year of the student were not disclosed.

