This is the first in a three-part, solution series examining adjudicated properties in Lafayette. When Rogers Griffin was named principal of Holy Family Catholic School, his orders were to close it. Enrollment at the 119-year-old school, tucked in the thick of Lafayette’s Fightinville neighborhood, had dwindled to just 75 students. It was hemorrhaging money. The diocese sent him in to shutter it “with dignity,” he says.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO