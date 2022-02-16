Head-On Collison Today West of Dyersville, IA Seriously Injures 3

A two-vehicle accident on Hiway 20 near Mitchell Road in Jo Daviess County, Illinois has killed a woman from Elizabeth, Illinois and injured a Galena, Illinois Man. According to the Jo Daviess Country Sheriff's Department, the accident happened around 5:15 pm on Tuesday February 15th. 67-year-old Kathleen R. McCall of Elizabeth was killed when the vehicle she was driving crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, and collided with a vehicle driven by 57 year old Ronald J. Tippett of Galena, IL. McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. Tippett sustained serious injuries and was transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena and then transported to Univerisity of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital vie AirCare3. His condition is unknown at the time.

ELIZABETH, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO