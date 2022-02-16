ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Head-On Collison Today West of Dyersville, IA Seriously Injures 3

By Ken Peiffer
AM 1490 WDBQ
AM 1490 WDBQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

3 people were seriously injured in a 2-vehicle accident just before 7am this morning 3 miles west of Dyersville, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year old Jacob Ahlers of Greeley, Iowa was eastbound on Highway 20 when his SUV went...

wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

Elizabeth, Illinois Woman Killed in Vehicle Accident on Tuesday

A two-vehicle accident on Hiway 20 near Mitchell Road in Jo Daviess County, Illinois has killed a woman from Elizabeth, Illinois and injured a Galena, Illinois Man. According to the Jo Daviess Country Sheriff's Department, the accident happened around 5:15 pm on Tuesday February 15th. 67-year-old Kathleen R. McCall of Elizabeth was killed when the vehicle she was driving crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, and collided with a vehicle driven by 57 year old Ronald J. Tippett of Galena, IL. McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. Tippett sustained serious injuries and was transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena and then transported to Univerisity of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital vie AirCare3. His condition is unknown at the time.
ELIZABETH, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Iowa Department of Natural Resources Hopes to Sell 850-Acre Resort [PHOTOS]

The state of Iowa is ready to cut bait on a gigantic resort it paid more than $90 million to create less than two decades ago. Honey Creek Resort, located on Lake Rathbun in Moravia, opened back in 2008. According to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is behind the 850-acre resort that had a price tag of $60 million, mostly tax-exempt bonds. The Iowa Legislature paid $33 million more to cover outstanding bonds before Delaware North began managing the property in 2016. That's a whole lot of money to make up, and things haven't panned out as hoped.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greeley, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Aplington, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Dubuque, IA
Dyersville, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, IA
City
Dyersville, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
AM 1490 WDBQ

Be On The Lookout For A New Mosquito In Iowa

Farmers might have to deal with a new pesky insect this year when they are working in their fields. The mosquito surveillance efforts by Iowa State University entomologists have found evidence of a new mosquito in three counties in Iowa. In a report by Radio Iowa, entomologist Ryan Smith said he did NOT believe Aedes albopictus would make it through Iowa’s winter.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Longtime Dubuque, Iowa Fire Chief Retiring

Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines will retire on March 31, 2022, after nearly 37 years of service with the Dubuque Fire Department. He has served as fire chief since August of 2014. “Rick brought the attitude, work ethic, knowledge, and leadership qualities that have taken the Dubuque Fire Department to...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
597
Followers
780
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy