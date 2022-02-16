ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows 11 Build 22557 released with tons of new features

By Mayank Parmar
windowslatest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 Build 22557 is now available with tons of new features, including app folders in the Start Menu, drag and drop for the taskbar, and more. Today’s preview update also brings support for folder preview in File Explorer and adds a bunch of new features, improvements on top of Build...

www.windowslatest.com

