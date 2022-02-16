ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Yuma Police Department honors local at City Council meeting

By Adam Klepp
 4 days ago
Citizen used fire extinguisher to help officer whose motorcylce was on fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma Police Department honored a local who helped one of their officers on a burning motorcycle at a City Council meeting.

Daniel Sutton, while working at Rising Star Collision Specialists, saw officer Aaron Mrofka in the road at the intersection on Avenue A and 8th Street, getting off of his burning bike.

He quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher from the shop and put out the fire

Sutton says he hopes his actions inspire others.

“It’s good to be noticed, hopefully everyone else can do the same when they see something like that," Sutton said.

Officer Mrofka was grateful that the department decided to honor him.

“I know a lot of fellow officers watched videos of other citizens driving around me, not caring, it was nice to see someone still cared, and didn’t want me to burn," Mrofka said.

Sutton was presented with a citizen recognition plaque for courageous actions without regard for his own personal safety.

Mroffka said he was out for three weeks due to the burns on his arm and leg, but said if not for Sutton's actions, his injuries could have been a lot more serious.

Cindy928
4d ago

My son is the officer whose service vehicle became engulfed in flames. My father was a fire fighter for 28 years and always insisted we have fire extinguishers in our vehicles. Since I'm just reading about this now and probably will not make the meeting, I'd like to personally thank this citizen for lending my son a hand that day. I'd like to think my dad is sending you his heartfelt thanks as well, since he now watches over us. Thank you for being an example to others in citizenship!

