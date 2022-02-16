ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Public Safety pushes for building funding

By George Gonzales
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Public Safety says they’ve outgrown their office in Albuquerque. Now, the state legislature is debating whether to let voters decide if they should get a new building. Right now, officials with DPS say staff is spread out across three different areas throughout the metro because they’ve outgrown the 1950s era building.

They believe if voters approve a $20 million bond issue, they would all be in one state-of-the-art facility. But first, the legislator has to approve it to send to voters.

“When you think just about efficiency and communication among staff, those who would work together right now are working from several different facilities. So, to have one centralized location where we can make sure that we have contact with one another on a daily basis would really help our operations,” says Department of Public Safety Secretary, Jason Bowie.

Bowie says currently, DPS is faced with the challenge of finding the right location for the facility. He says in order for their needs to be met, the department would require a building of at least 36,000 square feet. After the right location has been found, Bowie says it all comes down to the funding. Therefore, if the $20 million does become available, it will be sufficient enough to cover the costs of construction, design, and furnishings of the building.

“We are always going to strive to expand services. The services that we provide to our community. We are always going to make sure that we expand those areas where we can do better and provide more service to the community,” said Bowie.

The legislator is still debating what items to put into potential bond issues. If the legislator passes it before the session ends tomorrow, it would be on the ballot this November. The Department of Public Safety says the state would save nearly a quarter of a million dollars from lease payments on buildings they no longer need. Also, the newly updated facility would attract potential recruits to the DPS.

