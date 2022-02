MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:. A man from Freeport charged with violating the Maine Civil Rights Act is due in court Tuesday. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey filed the complaint against William Rowe, 61, last month after police say he threatened a black man with a gun outside Antonia's Pizzeria in Freeport on Nov. 30. The complaint alleges that Rowe targeted the man based on his race or color. Rowe also faces several other charges in Cumberland County in connection to the incident, including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, threatening display of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

AUBURN, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO