Consumers Shell Out in January, Despite Multiple Challenges

Gold Fields released its Q4 and FY2021 results last week, reporting annual production of ~2.34 million ounces, a 5% increase from 2020 levels. The Q4 and FY2021 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Gold Fields (GFI). Despite a difficult start to the year at Cerro Corona and continued COVID-19 headwinds, GFI put together a solid year, reporting 5% production growth. While costs were higher and will increase further in 2022, 2022/2023 should mark peak costs over the next few years, with Salares Norte's contribution helping to pull down costs in 2024. However, with Gold Fields trading at ~13x FY2022 earnings estimates at $13.25, I don't see any margin of safety to justify starting new positions.

METAL MINING ・ 1 DAY AGO