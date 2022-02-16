ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Consumers Shell Out in January, Despite Multiple Challenges

By Lynn Petrak
progressivegrocer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike dodging potholes on winter roads, American consumers swerved through several simultaneous challenges to sustain retail sales in January. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports robust gains in retail sales as 2022 got underway. By NRF’s calculations, overall core retail sales edged up 4.7% from...

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

