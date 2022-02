During the late 19th century, African American women used a variety of home remedies to keep their curly tresses prim and proper. Back in the day mixtures of things like goose fat, various soaps, perfumes, and heavy oils helped women of color straighten, wash, condition, and grow their hair. Nothing can take away the enormous impact in Black hair, beauty and cosmetics that Madam C.J. Walker created for women of color. Her achievements are unparalleled, her financial donations, social activism, and philanthropy work are deservingly well noted in history. However, the shoulders for which she stood have strangely been overlooked.

