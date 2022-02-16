Linda Evangelista Reveals Horrible Disfigurement for First Time Ever

World famous supermodel Linda Evangelista is speaking out about the nightmare surgery that has kept her out of the public eye for the past five years. In an exclusive interview with People, the 56-year-old beauty revealed that she had undergone CoolSculpting, a “fat-freezing” procedure meant to act as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction procedures, and was left with a Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) diagnosis. Three months after her treatments concluded, she said, numb, hardened bulges began to appear around her chin, thigh, and bra area. Evangelista said she went to her doctor “bawling” and asked what was wrong. After diagnosing her with PAH, a side effect that affects less than 1 percent of patients, she said her doctor told her “no amount of dieting and no amount of exercise was ever going to fix it.” Evangelista has since evaded the public eye and fears that she’ll never again feel as comfortable in and proud of her body as she did when she was walking runways and covering magazines. “I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know,” she told People.

