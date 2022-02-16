ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer

Letter to the editor: Yackel’s cackles are all noise, no substance

Wharton Journal Spectator
 3 days ago

Wow, I have never seen anyone as adept at throwing stuff at a wall as Earl Yackel. He is hard to refute because he spouts so many lies and mistruths that one...

www.journal-spectator.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: An open letter to all neighbors of Miramonte Construction sites

Per my personal experience living in the Miramonte community, Miramonte only completes work in instances where they are still making money. There is a community common area beside my house where there was previously a concrete washout pit. Miramonte filled the pit in. Miramonte poured a concrete sidewalk along the road where the pit was located. Great! Miramonte has never come back to complete the remaining clean-up work or return the common area to a pre-construction state. Why not?
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Freedom Warriors#Gsk#Bs
Daily Mail

Writer behind NHS television drama This Is Going To Hurt issues warning to mothers-to-be over potentially dangerous medical advice

The doctor behind NHS television drama This Is Going To Hurt has warned viewers about potentially dangerous medical advice on the show. A controversial scene in the final episode of the medical drama – based on the book by Adam Kay – sees a medic give a concerned friend a device to check her baby’s heartbeat at home.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy