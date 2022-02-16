ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Next 30 Years, Sea Levels in the United States Are Anticipated to Rise by This Amount

By Max Hawdon
mynwmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal communities in the US are at risk as sea levels rise rapidly in the coming decades. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s revised Sea Level Rise Technical Report analyses satellite measurements to make forecasts for the next 100 years and beyond. Elevated seas amplify storms, high tides,...

