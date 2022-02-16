In the Next 30 Years, Sea Levels in the United States Are Anticipated to Rise by This Amount

America's coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns. By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will be 10 to 12 inches (0.25 to 0.3 meters) higher, with parts of Louisiana and Texas projected to see waters a foot and a half (0.45 meters) higher, according to a 111-page report issued Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and six other federal agencies. "What we don't want our folks to come away and not realize that change is at hand," said William Sweet, NOAA oceanographer. The projected increase is especially alarming given that in the 20th century, seas along the Atlantic coast rose at the fastest clip in 2,000 years. Experts warned the cost will be high, pointing out that much of the American economy and 40% of the population are along the coast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO