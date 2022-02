Despite everything he's been through, Doru has been described as an incredibly trustworthy and affectionate dog. He would make a wonderful family pet for the right owner. He has nothing but love to give, but he has been unable to find a home due to his illness. Doru is approximately 4-year-old and is entirely blind. So, potential owners who don't want a crippled dog keep dismissing him.

