WWE NXT ratings rebound for Vengeance Day on Syfy

The road to WrestleMania makes a stop in Saudi Arabia as Elimination Chamber takes place Saturday. For the first time since WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia began in 2018, the country will host one of WWE’s traditional annual pay-per-views instead of a PPV event with its own specialized branding. That such a significant show is being held in Saudi Arabia is a sign that, no matter how morally repugnant WWE’s deal with the Saudi government is, the ties between the two sides are only getting stronger. At an estimated $50 million per event, WWE’s long-term contract with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority is one of the company’s most lucrative revenue streams. In return, WWE is boosting the image of a regime with a long history of human rights abuses.
