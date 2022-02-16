ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT ratings rebound for Vengeance Day on Syfy

By Paul Fontaine
f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday's special Vengeance Day edition of NXT averaged 525,000 viewers on Syfy. That's up 31.3 percent from last week and is the best viewership number NXT has done in the four times it's aired on Syfy between this year and last year. In the 18-49 demo,...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns and Goldberg trade barbs ahead of Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg exchanged their final words on WWE SmackDown ahead of Saturday's universal championship clash at the Elimination Chamber event. This week's episode of SmackDown was pre-taped as the roster was in transit late this week for the upcoming Saudi Arabia card. The promotion was tasked with adding the final touches of drama to two major Elimination Chamber match-ups: Reigns vs. Goldberg, plus a tag team matchup between Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. The evening's most anticipated match-up had serious WrestleMania implications as Shinsuke Nakamura defended his Intercontinental crown against Sami Zayn.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Retains Title, Chokes Out Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like even WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could not overcome The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, retained his title after causing Goldberg to pass out during a guillotine choke in their title match at today’s event. The matchup opened the main card for the premium WWE live event.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Vengeance#Combat#Aew Dynamite#Usa Network
wrestlinginc.com

Big Title Change On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. Rick...
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Elimination Chamber’: Will Brock Lesnar Prevail?

The road to WrestleMania makes a stop in Saudi Arabia as Elimination Chamber takes place Saturday. For the first time since WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia began in 2018, the country will host one of WWE’s traditional annual pay-per-views instead of a PPV event with its own specialized branding. That such a significant show is being held in Saudi Arabia is a sign that, no matter how morally repugnant WWE’s deal with the Saudi government is, the ties between the two sides are only getting stronger. At an estimated $50 million per event, WWE’s long-term contract with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority is one of the company’s most lucrative revenue streams. In return, WWE is boosting the image of a regime with a long history of human rights abuses.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Champion vs. Champion Match Set for WrestleMania 38, Updated Lineup

– The stage is now set for a Champion vs. Champion, Title vs. Title, Winner Takes All shodown for WrestleMania 38. At today’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event, Brock Lesnar won the men’s Chamber match to recapture the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley. WWE has now announced that it will be Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38 (See below).
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Planning “Twists And Turns” At Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber premium event takes place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. This will mark the final stop on The Road To WrestleMania, and is going to set up several matches for that PPV. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he has been told...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Reveals Who WWE Originally Wanted To Star In “The Marine”

WWE star John Cena may now be the star of his own TV series, Peacemaker, but before all that he got his start acting in the WWE Studios action film The Marine. In an interview with GQ, John Cena talked about his experiences filming The Marine, what WWE was trying to do when they launched WWE Studios and why Cena was so eager to try his hand at acting.
WWE
FanSided

WWE fans react to another disastrous Goldberg match at Elimination Chamber

WWE fans reacted to Goldberg’s match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. Following Royal Rumble 2022, Goldberg made his return to WWE for the first time since last October. On the Feb. 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Goldberg confronted Roman Reigns and challenged him for the Universal Championship, which is taking place at the Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah Saudi Arabia. This is what Goldberg confirmed numerous times as the last match on his current contract with the company.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Planning Another Huge Name For WrestleMania 38

That’s a short list. We are coming up on WrestleMania 38 and that means things are getting interesting around WWE. The company has a lot of things to cover before they roll into Arlington, Texas for the two night event. That is going to require some rather tricky moves from the company and now WWE might have some special ideas to make the whole process a little bit easier.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
wrestlinginc.com

News On Released Stars Featured In WWE 2K22

As the release date of WWE 2K22 draws closer, more details are being announced and shown to the public. This includes updates on the roster for the game and whether it will feature any of the recently released WWE stars. According to a new report from Ringside News, a handful...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon And Others In Saudi Arabia, Photos And Video Of WWE Stars At Events In Jeddah

Several WWE Superstars and officials have been in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today preparing for tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon arrived to the Kingdom and was overseeing production meetings today. PWInsider adds that WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn also made the trip.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE 2K22 Roster Ratings Revealed On UpUpDownDown

The ratings for the WWE 2K22 roster were revealed on UpUpDownDown. You can see the video below in which Xavier Woods, Bayley, Alex “Goldenboy” Marvez, and Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil breaking down the ratings for the roster. The video is described as follows:. “For the first...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy