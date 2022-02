This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Millions of families last year received six advance child tax credit payments. But while most were eligible to receive the payments, there are some who didn't qualify. If you weren't eligible and still received those payments, or if you received a higher amount than you're eligible for, it's possible you'll have to pay back a portion to the IRS when you file your taxes. You can use the IRS Eligibility Assistant Tool to check by answering a few questions. More on that below.

